NCAA Bracket 2021: Complete Guide to Midwest Region

3 of 9

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

1. Cade Cunningham vs. Ayo Dosunmu



Cade Cunningham and Ayo Dosunmu both recently earned first-team All-American honors from Sporting News, and they have been two of the faces of college basketball during the 2020-21 season.

If No. 1 Illinois and No. 4 Oklahoma State can both survive the opening weekend, those two standout guards would face off in the Sweet 16.

Cunningham has long been cemented in the No. 1 spot on NBA draft big boards, but Dosunmu has seen his stock fluctuate throughout the season. A strong showing against an elite talent like Cunningham would give his status a major boost.

2. Parity at the bottom of the bracket



It was a down year for the AAC, which makes it tough to gauge the strength of Houston as a No. 2 seed in this region.

Aside from the Cougars, West Virginia and San Diego State both look like Elite Eight-caliber teams when everything is going right, and it's not out of the question to think No. 7 Clemson, No. 10 Rutgers and No. 11 Syracuse could also throw a wrench into things. This might be the most wide-open Elite Eight spot in the entire tournament.

3. Illinois vs. Loyola-Chicago?



In order for college basketball fans to be treated to the Cunningham-Dosunmu matchup, the Illini first need to survive what figures to be a tough second-round test against either Loyola-Chicago or Georgia Tech.

The Ramblers checked in at No. 18 in the most recent AP poll, so there's a case to be made that they are massively underseeded on the No. 8 line.

The post matchup between Kofi Cockburn and Cameron Krutwig would be a compelling individual battle in its own right, and this has the added flair of being an in-state showdown.