Trent Williams Rumors: Colts Linked to 49ers FA OT After Carson Wentz Trade

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts could target tackle Trent Williams as they look to build an offensive line around Carson Wentz.

Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Colts are a "sleeper team" if Williams leaves the 49ers in free agency. Anthony Castonzo retired in January, leaving a massive hole at left tackle for Indianapolis.

The 2021 free-agent class features some of the NFL's top playmakers.

Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott is the biggest name off the board after he and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a new contract. Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II soon followed after they were given the franchise tag by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, respectively. However, offensive difference-makers like wide receiver Kenny Golladay and offensive lineman Trent Williams will be free agents.

On the other side of the ball, defensive end J.J. Watt was the first domino to fall, signing with the Arizona Cardinals after being released by the Houston Texans.



With Watt off the board, safety Anthony Harris, pass-rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Shaquil Barrett, and cornerback Richard Sherman are the biggest impact players available on defense.





For more NFL coverage, be sure to check out B/R's worst landing spot for every top free agent.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.