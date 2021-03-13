Trent Williams Rumors: 49ers Making 'Strong Offers' to Sign LT to New Contract

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly committed to retaining left tackle Trent Williams ahead of free agency.

Appearing on NFL Now, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Niners have made "strong offers" to re-sign Williams and are hopeful they can get a deal done before the start of the new league year:

Earlier this week, Williams appeared on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring 49ers teammate Richard Sherman, who said he expects the Niners to re-sign Williams.

Williams responded by saying: "That's not a bad take, fellas. That's not a bad take. Y'all barking up the right tree."

While Williams clearly has interest in returning to San Francisco, Garafolo noted Williams "wants his value" with his next contract.

Williams, 32, was traded to the 49ers last offseason after spending the first 10 years of his career with the Washington Football Team.

During that time, the No. 4 pick in the 2010 NFL draft out of Oklahoma was a seven-time Pro Bowler.

He sat out the 2019 season while holding out and recovering from the removal of a cancerous growth on his head, and he said he no longer wanted to play for Washington because of its handling of the situation.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Williams didn't miss a beat in 2020, starting 14 games and earning his eighth Pro Bowl nod.

The season was nightmarish for the 49ers, however, as they went just 6-10 after reaching the Super Bowl, though their struggles were largely due to myriad injuries.

Williams was among the bright spots, as he seamlessly replaced Joe Staley following the latter's retirement.

The 49ers have enough talent to bounce back and return to the playoffs in 2021, but doing so without a stalwart left tackle in Williams would be a challenge.

Considering the apparent mutual interest between Williams and the 49ers, there seems to be a strong chance that their working relationship will continue.