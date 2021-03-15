Predicting College Football's Biggest Impact Players in 2021

0 of 9

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Though we somehow made it to the College Football Playoff National Championship last season, setbacks and disappointments littered the path as COVID-19 interrupted the schedule. Looking ahead to the 2021 campaign, we have reason to be hopeful for a full slate and healthy players.

What's more, we have reason to be hyped about the sport's returning talent, especially for the top expected impact players.

This means guys who have the most potential to break open a game. They're the ones who can change a contest's momentum on a dime with a quick-strike touchdown.

However, it's not just about the skill positions. Defenders deserve love too.

Let's see who made the cut.