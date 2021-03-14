    James White Rumors: Patriots FA RB Linked to Tom Brady Reunion with Buccaneers

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2021

    New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass to New England Patriots running back James White (28) during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
    Mark Tenally/Associated Press

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already reunited Tom Brady with Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown last season. They may be about to do the same with another former favorite target of his.

    ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler reported the Bucs could try to bring in running back James White in free agency to give Brady a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield. White spent his first seven seasons in New England—six of which were alongside Brady—emerging as one of football's best pass-catching backs.

    The 29-year-old recorded at least 56 receptions in each of his final four seasons paired with Brady. 

                    

