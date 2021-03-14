Buccaneers' Last-Minute Guide to 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made two important moves before free agency began to keep their title-winning roster in place.

The Super Bowl champions applied the franchise tag to wide receiver Chris Godwin and brought back linebacker Lavonte David on a two-year contract.

Now that they solved those contract situations, the Bucs will attempt to re-sign their biggest free agent in Shaquil Barrett.

The 28-year-old will have plenty of suitors on the free-agent market because of his elite pass-rushing abilities, so that may make it hard for Tampa Bay to retain him on a deal that fits within its salary-cap constraints.

If the Bucs want to bring back most of their title-winning roster, they will have to come to terms with a handful of veteran offensive players. Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski seem like they would return because of their connections with quarterback Tom Brady, but retaining Leonard Fournette could be more difficult.