WFT's Last-Minute Guide to 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

With NFL free agency set to kick off—it officially begins Wednesday, though the contract period begins two days earlier—the Washington Football Team should be on the verge of making some moves. Washington only won seven games in 2020, but it did take the NFC East crown.

With a strong defense and a respected head coach in Ron Rivera, Washington should be an attractive landing spot for notable free agents. The Football Team also has a fair amount of cap space, even after locking up Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff with the franchise tag for the second straight season.

Still, plenty of work lies ahead for new general manager Martin Mayhew and the Football Team. Many of the league's other 31 franchises will be vying for the top players on the open market, and Washington cannot afford to plug every hole at once.

Here we'll highlight Washington's holes and take a look at the team's cap situation, potential free-agent targets and top players headed to market.