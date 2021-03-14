Players Championship 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Sunday

0 of 3

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

With a two-stroke lead entering Sunday's final round, Lee Westwood is looking to capture his first career victory at the Players Championship in his 15th appearance at the tournament. However, he's going to have to hold off numerous strong challengers in order to do so.

While Westwood sits at 13 under par, Bryson DeChambeau (11 under), Justin Thomas (10 under) and Doug Ghim (10 under) are all close behind. There's also the trio of Paul Casey, Jon Rahm and Brian Harman at nine under.

Westwood and DeChambeau have been consistently strong since arriving at TPC Sawgrass, as they are the only two golfers who have broken into the 60s in each of their first three rounds. Westwood has posted scores of 69, 66 and 68, while DeChambeau has shot 69, 69 and 67.

With this year's Players Championship nearing its conclusion, here's some daily fantasy advice for Sunday's final round.