Players Championship 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for SundayMarch 14, 2021
Players Championship 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Sunday
With a two-stroke lead entering Sunday's final round, Lee Westwood is looking to capture his first career victory at the Players Championship in his 15th appearance at the tournament. However, he's going to have to hold off numerous strong challengers in order to do so.
While Westwood sits at 13 under par, Bryson DeChambeau (11 under), Justin Thomas (10 under) and Doug Ghim (10 under) are all close behind. There's also the trio of Paul Casey, Jon Rahm and Brian Harman at nine under.
Westwood and DeChambeau have been consistently strong since arriving at TPC Sawgrass, as they are the only two golfers who have broken into the 60s in each of their first three rounds. Westwood has posted scores of 69, 66 and 68, while DeChambeau has shot 69, 69 and 67.
With this year's Players Championship nearing its conclusion, here's some daily fantasy advice for Sunday's final round.
DeChambeau Remains Worth the High Cost
Not only is DeChambeau on a roll, but he's also appeared to have figured out TPC Sawgrass, a course on which he posted average results in his first two trips to the Players Championship. The 27-year-old shot a 67 on Saturday, matching his career-best round at the event (he also shot a 67 in the second round in 2018).
Through his first eight rounds at TPC Sawgrass, DeChambeau shot better than 70 three times. This year, he's broken into the 60s in each of his first three rounds. And after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the start of March, he could be poised to make up the two-stroke difference between him and Westwood to win his first Players Championship title.
If you paid the high price to have DeChambeau in your daily fantasy lineup Saturday, it paid off. Just like it will again Sunday. DeChambeau ($10,800 on DraftKings) is likely to deliver again. He's playing consistently great golf and showing no signs of slowing down.
DeChambeau held off Westwood by two strokes to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational championship. Expect the same result Sunday, and make sure to capitalize on it in DFS.
Garcia Could Be in Position to Bounce Back
Sergio Garcia knows what it takes to win the Players Championship. He was victorious at the event in 2008, and he's had numerous other strong showings at TPC Sawgrass over the years. He's also had some impressive final rounds at the course, like in 2019, when he carded a 67.
This year, Garcia won't have his best showing of the tournament Sunday. That's because he matched his career-best score at TPC Sawgrass with a 65 in Thursday's opening round. But it wouldn't be surprising if the 41-year-old bounces back after shooting a 72 and a 71 in the second and third rounds, respectively, and sliding down to eighth on the leaderboard.
If you are not wanting to spend big on DeChambeau in daily fantasy, then Garcia ($8,700 on DraftKings) could be a solid option to power your lineup. He got off to a tough start Saturday, bogeying two of the first four holes, but he got back on track and sits at eight under heading into the final round.
Even if Garcia doesn't win the Players Championship for a second time, he should have his best finish since 2015 (when he tied for second) after placing 22nd or worse in each of the previous four years. Count on Garcia to get back into the 60s and have an impressive finish to a solid weekend.
Kim Should Be Strong Low-Cost DFS Option
There are a few golfers with higher DFS prices for Sunday's final round than Si Woo Kim ($7,300 on DraftKings). But based on the 25-year-old's strong showing during Saturday's third round, he could finish the Players Championship in impressive fashion.
Kim shot a 67 on Saturday, notching four birdies in a span of seven holes on the back nine. His only bogey of the round came on the eighth hole, and he displayed some impressive putting throughout the day. If that's a sign of things to come Sunday, then Kim could be a steal in daily fantasy lineups.
This isn't the first time that Kim is having a strong showing at TPC Sawgrass. In 2017, he won the Players Championship at the age of 21, finishing at 10 under and winning by three strokes. He didn't fare as well in 2018 and 2019 (placing 63rd and 56th, respectively), but he's appeared to have gotten back on track this year.
Entering Sunday's final round tied for 11th at seven under par, don't be surprised if Kim climbs the leaderboard with a strong finish, especially if he continues to putt well. That should lead to success for daily fantasy players with Kim in their lineups.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.