    2021 NBA 2K League Draft Results: Full List of Selections Ahead of Summer Slate

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 14, 2021

    Fans cheer as Charles
    Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

    The 2021 NBA 2K League draft saw 63 new players enter the world of professional gaming Saturday night as Season 4 draws near.

    Lakers Gaming held the No. 1 overall pick and went with consensus top prospect Arshia Karimi, who goes by the tag Krazy and will be tasked with helping turnaround a club that went 3-13 en route to a last-place finish in 2020. Karimi averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game during the combine and is able to play multiple positions.

    Pacers Gaming took Enrique "630" Xavier Barraza with the No. 2 pick, while Warriors Gaming Squad grabbed Vernon "Hezi" Coates with the No. 3 pick.

    Here's a look at the full draft board and the players preparing for their rookie seasons.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    With the 28th pick, CLTX Gaming selected Alaina "DjLayyy" Haney as the first woman drafted in franchise history and the highest-drafted woman in 2K League history.

    Mavs Gaming selected the first woman in team history at No. 52 overall, adding Ziah Minor to the club.

    The league also added a few international players with Spain's Mario "avemario32" Ortega Ariza joining Cavs Legion GC at No. 41 overall, while Australia's Meason "xMilo—" Camille going to Pistons GT at No. 62 overall.

    NBA 2K League Season 4 will take place this summer with the schedule to be announced at a later date as Wizards District Gaming looks to defend its 2020 title.

    Related

      Atlanta FaZe's Top Plays, Prize Money from Stage 1 Major

      Atlanta FaZe's Top Plays, Prize Money from Stage 1 Major
      Video Games logo
      Video Games

      Atlanta FaZe's Top Plays, Prize Money from Stage 1 Major

      Theo Salaun
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA 2K21 Drops Full Ratings Update for LeBron vs. Durant and ASW

      NBA 2K21 Drops Full Ratings Update for LeBron vs. Durant and ASW
      Video Games logo
      Video Games

      NBA 2K21 Drops Full Ratings Update for LeBron vs. Durant and ASW

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Atlanta FaZe's Top Plays, Prize Money from Super Week

      Atlanta FaZe's Top Plays, Prize Money from Super Week
      Video Games logo
      Video Games

      Atlanta FaZe's Top Plays, Prize Money from Super Week

      Theo Salaun
      via Bleacher Report

      Bravely Default II Review

      Bravely Default II Review
      Video Games logo
      Video Games

      Bravely Default II Review

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report