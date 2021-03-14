2021 NBA 2K League Draft Results: Full List of Selections Ahead of Summer Slate

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

The 2021 NBA 2K League draft saw 63 new players enter the world of professional gaming Saturday night as Season 4 draws near.

Lakers Gaming held the No. 1 overall pick and went with consensus top prospect Arshia Karimi, who goes by the tag Krazy and will be tasked with helping turnaround a club that went 3-13 en route to a last-place finish in 2020. Karimi averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game during the combine and is able to play multiple positions.

Pacers Gaming took Enrique "630" Xavier Barraza with the No. 2 pick, while Warriors Gaming Squad grabbed Vernon "Hezi" Coates with the No. 3 pick.

Here's a look at the full draft board and the players preparing for their rookie seasons.

With the 28th pick, CLTX Gaming selected Alaina "DjLayyy" Haney as the first woman drafted in franchise history and the highest-drafted woman in 2K League history.

Mavs Gaming selected the first woman in team history at No. 52 overall, adding Ziah Minor to the club.

The league also added a few international players with Spain's Mario "avemario32" Ortega Ariza joining Cavs Legion GC at No. 41 overall, while Australia's Meason "xMilo—" Camille going to Pistons GT at No. 62 overall.

NBA 2K League Season 4 will take place this summer with the schedule to be announced at a later date as Wizards District Gaming looks to defend its 2020 title.