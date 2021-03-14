Packers' Last-Minute Guide to 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers offense could undergo a bit of a transformation in the coming weeks.

The NFC North champions could lose two key parts of their offense to free agency, and they may bring in a player or two to help Aaron Rodgers lead the team back to the NFC Championship Game.

If Aaron Jones and Corey Linsley hit the free-agent market, they could be replaced by younger players already on the roster, which would save the Packers some salary-cap space.

Some of that room could be used to add another weapon to the passing attack to complement Davante Adams. Green Bay tried to make a trade for now-free agent Will Fuller V before the 2020 trade deadline, but it failed.

Matt LaFleur and his staff also have to look at where they can improve on the defensive depth chart. The Packers have needs on the edge and secondary that could be addressed before they put their focus on the 2021 NFL draft.