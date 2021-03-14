Patriots' Last-Minute Guide to 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

NFL free agency begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, with the legal tampering period (when teams can negotiate with players) starting Monday. However, the New England Patriots have already started shaping their roster for 2021 as they look to bounce back from a down season.

The Pats are bringing back Cam Newton. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that the former NFL MVP will be returning on another one-year deal. That may not prevent New England from selecting a quarterback in the 2021 NFL draft, but Newton looks set to be its starter to open 2021, and it may not add a free-agent quarterback.

New England has also acquired offensive tackle Trent Brown in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, per ESPN's Field Yates, and re-signed special teams standout Justin Bethel, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. But there's still plenty that the Patriots need to do this offseason.

The Pats have financial flexibility. With the league's salary cap set at $182.5 million, New England has $65.89 million in available cap space, according to Spotrac, which is the third-most in the NFL. So the Patriots could be fairly active when free agency begins.

Here's a last-minute guide for New England's top storylines as it enters free agency.