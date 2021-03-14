Seahawks' Last-Minute Guide to 2021 NFL Free Agency

1 of 3

Wilson has been sacked 146 times in the past three seasons.

That total is simply unacceptable for a team that expects to be in playoff contention every season.

The good news for the Seahawks is there are a handful of quality offensive linemen on the free-agent market, and they have $17.1 million in salary-cap space to work with. Seattle's cap situation was made easier through the release of Carlos Dunlap.

To find the right upgrades, the Seahawks may have to go away from their typical strategy with unrestricted free agents. According to ESPN.com's Brady Henderson, "the Seahawks haven't brought in a UFA for more than $20 million in overall base value since Sidney Rice and Zach Miller in 2011."

Trent Williams, Joe Thuney and Corey Linsley are the top free agents at the positions, but they will all likely cost a large amount because of the high levels they have played at throughout their careers.

The recently released pair of Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher may be worth looking at. They could come at cheaper prices since they are coming off season-ending injuries with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kevin Zeitler and Kyle Long are among the interior options Seattle could chase as well if it feels Thuney is too expensive.

With an abundance of options available, Seattle should take a swing at landing at least one of the top offensive line free agents.