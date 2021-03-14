Raiders' Last-Minute Guide to 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders have been working hard to restructure deals to create more cap space. And they've been successful in doing so. With the NFL's salary cap for 2021 set at $182.5 million, the Raiders currently have $40.8 million of available cap space, per Spotrac.

That number may continue to go up, as it's possible Las Vegas will be parting ways with backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, who may not be worth the $10.7 million he's set to earn next season if the team plans on sticking with Derek Carr as its starter. If Mariota is traded or released, the Raiders will have even more cap space.

In each of the past two seasons, the Raiders have gotten off to strong starts before falling short of the playoffs. They went 8-8 in 2020, marking the fourth straight year they've missed the postseason. With some strong players in place and plenty of financial flexibility, this could be an important offseason for Las Vegas as it looks to break into the playoffs next season.

Here's a last-minute guide for the Raiders' top storylines as they enter free agency.