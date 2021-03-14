Bills' Last-Minute Guide to 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills got a head start on other NFL teams when they re-signed their top two free agents before the window opens Wednesday.

The reigning AFC East champion re-signed linebacker Matt Milano and offensive tackle Daryl Williams to deals before they could be taken away by other franchises.

Sean McDermott's team still has some work to do, but it has a major weight lifted off its shoulders now that it does not have to fill voids at linebacker and offensive tackle.

Buffalo still needs to make some improvements to its aging pass rush and land one or two more weapons for Josh Allen to work with, but it appears to be in good shape to make a return to the AFC Championship Game with the roster it currently has.