Jets' Last-Minute Guide to 2021 NFL Free Agency

Earlier this week, the New York Jets took care of one of their top offseason priorities, ensuring that safety Marcus Maye will be back with the team in 2021. They used the franchise tag on the 28-year-old, which means he'll make an estimated $10.5 million next season, per ESPN's Rich Cimini, unless the sides work out a long-term deal.

The Jets still have plenty more work to do, and that will continue this week. NFL free agency begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, but the legal tampering period starts Monday, so that's when teams can begin negotiations with players.

With the league's salary cap set at $182.5 million for 2021, New York is in a great spot financially. According to Spotrac, the Jets currently have $69.9 million of available cap space, which is second-most in the NFL behind only the Jacksonville Jaguars ($70.2 million).

How will New York utilize its financial flexibility? What needs will it address through free agency, and which ones will wait until the 2021 NFL draft next month? The Jets went 2-14 last year, marking their fifth straight losing season and extending their playoff drought (which dates back to 2010). So there's plenty of work to do on their roster.

Here's a last-minute guide for New York's top storylines as it enters free agency.