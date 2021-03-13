    Cam'Ron Fletcher to Transfer from Kentucky; Averaged 1.7 PPG in 9 Games

    Kentucky's Cam'Ron Fletcher (21) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Freshman forward Cam'Ron Fletcher is going to transfer from Kentucky after one season with the program. 

    Per ESPN's Jeff Borzello, the Wildcats announced Saturday that Fletcher has entered the transfer portal. 

    Fletcher was expected to be a key part of Kentucky's 2020 recruiting class. The Missouri native was rated as a 4-star prospect and No. 70 overall player coming out of high school last year, per 247Sports composite rankings

    The partnership between Fletcher and Kentucky appeared to be rocky right from the start. Head coach John Calipari wrote in a tweet on Dec. 21 that he asked Fletcher to step away from the program in order to "reflect and do some soul searching."

    Calipari's request came after Fletcher was visibly upset on the Wildcats bench during their 75-63 loss to North Carolina on Dec. 19. 

    Fletcher did apologize for his actions the day after the game. He did return to the Wildcats one week after Calipari's request, but he was used sparingly for the remainder of the season. The small forward only played a total of seven minutes in two games against Missouri on Feb. 3 and South Carolina on March 6. 

    In nine games overall, Fletcher averaged 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest during the 2020-21 season. 

