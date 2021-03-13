Casey Hayward Released by Chargers; Move Saves $9.8M in Cap Space

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers announced the release of cornerback Casey Hayward on Saturday.

Upon parting ways with Hayward, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco released the following statement in which he thanked the two-time Pro Bowler:

By releasing Hayward, who had one year remaining on his contract, the Chargers will save $9.75 million against the salary cap in 2021, per Spotrac.

The Green Bay Packers selected Hayward in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft out of Vanderbilt. After spending four years in Green Bay, he signed with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2016.

Hayward was solid in Green Bay, as he posted nine interceptions in four seasons, including six as a rookie, but he started only 20 of the 51 games he appeared in.

With the Chargers, Hayward would go on to start 75 of the 78 games he played in, and he missed only two games because of injury, both of which came last year.

It didn't take long for Hayward to establish himself as an elite corner with the Bolts, as he led the NFL with seven interceptions and set a new career high in the category as well in 2016. He also matched what was his career high in passes defended at the time with 20, earning his first Pro Bowl berth.

He followed that up with another Pro Bowl season in 2017, finishing with 40 tackles, four picks and a career-high 22 pass breakups.

While Hayward's first two seasons with the Chargers were great, his production dropped off significantly over the past three campaigns, which saw Hayward record just three interceptions and 24 passes defended.

In 14 games last season, Hayward recorded 41 tackles, one pick and eight pass breakups for a Chargers defense that ranked a solid ninth in passing yardage allowed but only 20th in passing touchdowns allowed.

Although cutting Hayward will provide the Chargers with significant cap savings, it also leaves them with a huge hole at cornerback.

Veteran Chris Harris is the top returning corner under contract for 2021, leaving Tevaughn Campbell, John Brannon, Brandon Facyson and Donte Vaughn as the other options.

Given the lack of experience and accomplishments among those players, one can only assume the Chargers plan to address the cornerback spot in free agency or the 2021 NFL draft.