Players Championship Honors Tiger Woods with 'Better Than Most' Flag on No. 17

Following his involvement in a major car crash in February, Tiger Woods was honored at the Players Championship on Saturday.

The flag on the 17th hole paid tribute to one of the most famous and memorable moments of Woods' illustrious career:

It featured Tiger's initials, as well as the quote "Better than most" along with the date March 24, 2001.

It was on March 24, 2001, that Woods sunk a remarkable 60-foot putt on the famous island green at TPC Sawgrass during the third round of that year's Players Championship.

Gary Koch was on the call for NBC and said "Better than most" multiple times as the ball traversed its way through multiple breaks and then into the cup.

Woods would go on to win the tournament by a single stroke in the first of his two Players Championship victories.

Tiger is not playing in the Players Championship this week after suffering significant injuries in a single-car crash last month near Los Angeles.

During the aftermath, a statement from Dr. Anish Mahajan of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center was released on Woods' Twitter account:

In the statement, Mahajan noted that Woods suffered "open fractures" in his right leg, requiring surgery that resulted in a rod being placed in his tibia and screws and pins being placed in his foot and ankle.

The 45-year-old Woods' future in golf could now be up in the air.

Even if the 15-time major champion never plays another competitive round of golf again, however, he will be widely regarded as the greatest player in the history of the sport.