Players Championship 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Saturday

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

On Friday, Lee Westwood shot a 66 in the second round of the 2021 Players Championship, marking his best showing at TPC Sawgrass since the second round of the 2014 edition of this tournament. That year, Westwood couldn't claim his first Players Championship title. Will this time be different?

The third round of the Players Championship is set to begin Saturday morning, shortly after the second round concludes. There are still eight golfers who didn't finish play Friday, as the round was suspended because of the darkness in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

However, the top of the leaderboard won't look any different when the third round gets underway. Westwood is in the lead at nine under par, while Matthew Fitzpatrick (eight under) and Chris Kirk and Sergio Garcia (both seven under) are close behind. Then there's a group of six golfers tied at six under, including Bryson DeChambeau.

With this year's Players Championship nearly at the halfway point, here's some daily fantasy advice for Saturday's third round.