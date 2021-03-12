Players Championship 2021 Leaderboard: Full List of Projected Players Cut

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The second round of the 2021 Players Championship was called for darkness Friday with just eight golfers remaining on the course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Lee Westwood currently leads the field at nine-under following a six-under 66 on Friday. Matthew Fitzpatrick is one shot back at eight-under, and a scorching-hot Chris Kirk posted a seven-under 65 to move to seven-under overall on the week. Sergio Garcia is also at seven-under.

On the other half of the scoreboard, some of golf's top stars will not be moving onto the weekend after failing to make the projected even-par cut line, including Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau.



Here's a look at some notable names who shot over par after 36 holes.

Notable Cuts

Hideki Matsuyama: +1

Bubba Watson: +2

Tommy Fleetwood: +2

Gary Woodland: +2

Viktor Hovland: +2

Webb Simpson: +2

Francesco Molinari: +3

Tony Finau: +3

Xander Schauffele: +4

Patrick Cantlay: +5

Rickie Fowler: +6

Matt Kuchar: +7

Rory McIlroy: +10

Henrik Stenson: +15

Full scoreboard can be found on PGATour.com.

Cut Line Notes

The most notable cut is the four-time major winner and defending Players Championship winner McIlroy, who shot a seven-over 79 Thursday before following up with a three-over 75 on Friday. He finished his two days at 10-over, or 10 shots behind the even-par score needed to move onto Saturday.

Henrik Stenson, the 2015 Open champion, had no realistic path to the weekend after his 13-over 85 on Thursday placed last in the entire field. He fared far better on Friday and even ended his day with an eagle on the par-five ninth, but the Swede will be going home early.

Three double bogeys on his first 18 holes led to Fowler posting a five-over 77 on Thursday. He needed to rally on Friday to have a chance, but he started his round with four pars and a double bogey to fall to seven-over. The 2015 Players' champion will not be moving on.

Like Fowler, Xander Schauffele struggled on Thursday, notably shooting over par on five of the back nine holes. He had bogeys on No. 11 through No. 13, a double bogey on the famed 17th hole and another bogey on the 18th. He did birdie 14th, but the damage was done.

A double bogey on No. 5 Friday hurt Hovland's chances after opening his second round with two birdies through four holes to move to even-par overall. Hovland then proceeded to shoot even

Patrick Cantlay was one-over overall after his first seven holes on Friday, but very little went right down the stretch. He bogeyed the eighth, double-bogeyed the 15th and bogeyed the last to finish five-over through 36 holes. Per PGATour.com, Cantlay lost 2.784 strokes putting.

A disastrous start to his tournament ultimately led to Finau missing this week's cut despite finishing strong. He went six-over through the first seven holes Thursday, including a double bogey on No. 1 and bogeys on No. 2 and No. 3. Finau had a chance at a miracle finish Friday to make the cut by going four-under on the front nine, but he had eight pars and one bogey on the back nine to end his week at three-over.

A pair of U.S. Open winners in Webb Simpson and Gary Woodland found themselves in the same position this week. They both started strong Thursday, with Simpson shooting one-under 71 and Woodland doing one better. However, their respective back nines on Friday led to them slipping below the cut line at two-over each.

Simpson shot four-over from the 14th through 17th holes, including a double bogey on the 17th after finding the water off the tee. Woodland had bogeys on the 13th, 15th and 18th holes to finish his Friday with a four-over 76.