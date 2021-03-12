    Packers Rumors: Adrian Amos Restructures Contract to Free Up Cap Space

    Safety Adrian Amos has reportedly restructured his contract to free up salary-cap space for the Green Bay Packers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

    After spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, Amos signed a four-year, $36 million contract with the rival Packers in 2019.

    Since signing Amos, the Packers have won back-to-back NFC North titles and reached the NFC Championship Game in consecutive seasons.

    The 27-year-old Amos has enjoyed the two best seasons of his career in Green Bay, starting all 32 regular-season games during his tenure.

    In 2019, Amos recorded a career-high 84 tackles and tied his career-high with two interceptions, while also coming through with eight passes defended, four tackles for loss and one sack.

    Last season, Amos finished with similar numbers, racking up 83 tackles, two interceptions, nine passes defended, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

    Along with Darnell Savage, Jaire Alexander, Kevin King and others last season, Amos helped form one of the best secondaries in the NFL. Green Bay ranked seventh in passing yardage allowed and ninth in passing touchdowns allowed last season.

    While the Green Bay offense got most of the headlines last season thanks to the play of NFL MVP-winning quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the defense played a significant role in the Packers going 13-3.

    The Packers are poised to return most of their key players in 2021, and Amos reworking his contract could allow them to add some more pieces in hopes of taking the next step and reaching the Super Bowl.

