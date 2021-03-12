    Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Break Up After 2019 Engagement

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 12, 2021

    Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
    Evan Agostini/Associated Press

    Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly ended their relationship after four years.

    Per Ian Mohr and Emily Smith of Page Six, the couple recently called off their engagement. 

    "He's now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she's filming her movie in the Dominican Republic," a source told Mohr and Smith.

    A source told People's Tomas Mier, "This has been a long time coming. They are tied in their business worlds so it's not a cut and dry break up."

    The former American League MVP and Grammy-nominated singer went public with their relationship in February 2017. They announced their engagement in March 2019.

    Rodriguez and Lopez planned to get married in Italy last June, but postponed the ceremony twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    Since last playing for the New York Yankees during the 2016 season, Rodriguez has been working as an MLB television analyst. He began his broadcasting career with Fox Sports from 2016-17 before moving to ESPN as part of the Sunday Night Baseball team. 

