Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Launching NFT Museum Auctioning Art to Benefit Charity

Following the surging market of NBA Top Shot and other non-fungible tokens, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes will open the virtual "Museum of Mahomes."

The quarterback explained the launch of his marketplace Friday on CNBC's The Exchange:

"I'm looking to break boundaries and make history on and off the field," Mahomes said. "That's the great thing about being an athlete these days, you have so many outlets and opportunities to expand your brand and make an impact."

Among other items priced from $2,500, the museum will feature two limited-edition collectibles—only 50 of each will be made—selling for $15,000 apiece. Fans will also get a chance to purchase various highlights that will go on sale.

Part of the proceeds will go to charity, with Mahomes specifically noting money will go to 40 different Boys & Girls Clubs in Kansas and Missouri as well as helping fund Martin Luther King Jr. Square Park in Kansas City.

Mahomes is already one of the biggest names in the NFL, winning one MVP award and one Super Bowl title in his first four years as a professional.