Dolphins' Last-Minute Guide to 2021 NFL Free Agency

While the Dolphins have plenty of draft capital to address needs for the long term, they also have the means to attack needs through free-agent spending. They might not be able to get to everything before the draft, but these are the positions that should at least be examined.

Wide Receiver

Simply put, the Dolphins have to leave this offseason with a true No. 1 receiver.

DeVante Parker may be getting paid like one, but he's only topped 1,000 yards in one of his six seasons. That also happens to be the only year he played in all 16 games. Parker has dealt with injuries big and small throughout his career and can't be relied upon as the No. 1 receiver.

Tagovailoa is an accurate passer but doesn't have the strongest arm. A receiver who can win at the line of scrimmage and make plays after the catch would be huge for the offense.

Similar to Parker, Preston Williams is a capable receiver, but his role needs to be reduced and he has to stay healthy. He has only played in eight games in each of his first two seasons. He was fine in those games, but he should only be counted on as a No. 3 receiver.

Running Back

The Dolphins need new blood in the running back room, but it isn't for a lack of trying to bring the right one in. Brian Flores and Grier have made moves to bring in Breida and Jordan Howard. They also drafted at least one running back in each of the last three drafts.

Myles Gaskin finally showed signs of life down the stretch last season, but the offense could use someone who will at least form a committee with him.

Edge

The Dolphins defense made huge strides in 2020. Flores has proved to be a good defensive coach, but he was forced to get creative to manufacture pressure without an elite presence on the edge.

Emmanuel Ogbah had a career-year in his first season with the franchise. Seven of their sacks came from inside linebacker Jerome Baker. An additional six came from Kyle Van Noy, who has already been released next season.

The Dolphins already boast one of the best secondaries in football. Adding a dynamic pass-rusher who can force offensive lines to game-plan around him would take the defense to the next level.