Dolphins' Last-Minute Guide to 2021 NFL Free Agency
With the legal tampering period set to start Monday and NFL free agency officially kicking off Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins are gearing up for another offseason of building a contender with general manager Chris Grier at the helm.
Grier was not shy about spending the Dolphins cap space in 2020 free agency. Miami made big splashes with Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy, Emmanuel Ogbah and Ted Karras. Each played an important role in the franchise going 10-6 and narrowly missing the playoffs.
The Dolphins figure to be major players on the market once again. With a young roster teeming with talent and money to spend on some clearly defined needs, fans should be excited about the potential to improve the team through free agency.
From how much cap space the team has, to what needs will have to be addressed this offseason, to potential free agency targets, here's a last-minute primer before the signings start coming in.
Cap Situation
2021 NFL Cap: $182.5 Million
Cap Space: $33.1 million, per Spotrac
After months of speculation about where the NFL salary cap would fall, the number is finalized at $182.5 million. That's important this season because it's a fairly sharp decline from the 2020 salary cap, which was $198.2 million.
That's not a huge problem for the Fins. They are in the top 10 in the league when it comes to cap space and there aren't a ton of their own impending free agents that they have to re-sign. And those who they figure to bring back shouldn't command huge dollars.
Among the reasons for the Dolphins' relative financial health is the fact they have a quarterback on a rookie contract. Tua Tagovailoa won't be paid for at least three more seasons if he proves to be the franchise quarterback.
They've also traded veterans like Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick for draft picks, which gives them plenty of space and draft capital to address the needs on the roster.
The biggest cap hits the Dolphins are looking at right now belong to Byron Jones ($16.1 million), Xavien Howard ($13.5 million) and DeVante Parker ($12 million).
Building through the draft while avoiding any major busts in free agency has kept the Dolphins in a good position with their payroll.
Notable Free Agents
- QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
- RB Matt Breida
- C Ted Karras
- P Matt Haack
- LB Elandon Roberts
- LB Vince Biegel
- WR Mack Hollins
- WR Isaiah Ford
- LT Julie'n Davenport
- DT Davon Godchaux
- CB Nick Needham
There aren't too many names on this list the Dolphins are going to be rushing to sign. The most likely name on the list to get renewed is Karras, who did a solid job as the starting center. He isn't going to the Pro Bowl anytime soon, but he holds his own.
Karras is projected to bring in a four-year, $41 million contract by Spotrac. That would be a rather pricey option considering his level of play from last season.
Ryan Fitzpatrick is more than likely gone. The veteran quarterback played admirably this season, but it became clear the Dolphins were ready to give Tagovailoa his shot, and it doesn't make sense to force Fitzpatrick to come back and sit behind him.
The rest of the group is pretty uninspiring. Matt Breida never brought the big-play ability you would hope to see from him in the backfield. Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford had every opportunity to shine on a bad receiver corps this year and didn't.
Julie'n Davenport is a turnstile at tackle. Davon Godchaux may be worth bringing back given his struggle with a bicep injury last season.
Biggest Needs
While the Dolphins have plenty of draft capital to address needs for the long term, they also have the means to attack needs through free-agent spending. They might not be able to get to everything before the draft, but these are the positions that should at least be examined.
Wide Receiver
Simply put, the Dolphins have to leave this offseason with a true No. 1 receiver.
DeVante Parker may be getting paid like one, but he's only topped 1,000 yards in one of his six seasons. That also happens to be the only year he played in all 16 games. Parker has dealt with injuries big and small throughout his career and can't be relied upon as the No. 1 receiver.
Tagovailoa is an accurate passer but doesn't have the strongest arm. A receiver who can win at the line of scrimmage and make plays after the catch would be huge for the offense.
Similar to Parker, Preston Williams is a capable receiver, but his role needs to be reduced and he has to stay healthy. He has only played in eight games in each of his first two seasons. He was fine in those games, but he should only be counted on as a No. 3 receiver.
Running Back
The Dolphins need new blood in the running back room, but it isn't for a lack of trying to bring the right one in. Brian Flores and Grier have made moves to bring in Breida and Jordan Howard. They also drafted at least one running back in each of the last three drafts.
Myles Gaskin finally showed signs of life down the stretch last season, but the offense could use someone who will at least form a committee with him.
Edge
The Dolphins defense made huge strides in 2020. Flores has proved to be a good defensive coach, but he was forced to get creative to manufacture pressure without an elite presence on the edge.
Emmanuel Ogbah had a career-year in his first season with the franchise. Seven of their sacks came from inside linebacker Jerome Baker. An additional six came from Kyle Van Noy, who has already been released next season.
The Dolphins already boast one of the best secondaries in football. Adding a dynamic pass-rusher who can force offensive lines to game-plan around him would take the defense to the next level.
Top Targets
The good news for the Dolphins is what they need and what the free-agent market has this season go hand-in-hand.
The receiver class figures to be strong, even if some of the best options have now been spoken for. Allen Robinson II was tagged by the Bears, while the Bucs ensured they would keep Chris Godwin with the franchise tag.
Fortunately, the Dolphins can pivot to a few different options. Kenny Golladay headlines that group. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in Detroit before missing a large chunk of 2020 with a hip injury.
Smith-Schuster is another option. His ability to work underneath and win at the line of scrimmage pairs well with Tagovailoa's skill set, and he's been the No. 1 receiver on playoff teams with the Steelers.
Aaron Jones has been a popular speculative fit in South Beach. The Packers running back is among the most productive backs in the NFL over the past few seasons, and at 26 years old, he should be able to maintain his level of play throughout a three- or four-year contract.
Other, cheaper options would include Leonard Fournette, who just helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a Super Bowl, and Mike Davis. The Carolina Panthers back filled in admirably when Christian McCaffrey was out last season, and his ability as both a runner and receiver could make him a value signing.
This class of edge rushers is diverse and productive. They should take a long, hard look at a pair of Baltimore pass-rushers in Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue. Either would add some serious bite to an already decent pass rush.