Report: Ex-Packers LB Christian Kirksey, Texans Agree to 1-Year, $4.5M Contract

The Houston Texans have reportedly signed free-agent linebacker Christian Kirksey to a one-year contract for the 2021 NFL season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal for Kirksey, who previously played for the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers, carries a maximum value of $4.5 million.

Kirksey signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Packers in March 2020. They released him last month.

The 28-year-old University of Iowa product recorded 78 total tackles, four passes defended, two sacks and two interceptions across 11 games with Green Bay. He missed five contests with a pectoral injury.

It was his third straight season limited by injury. He made nine appearances over the previous two years with the Browns because of hamstring and chest injuries.

Kirksey was a highly effective linebacker for Cleveland before the injury issues. He tallied 430 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 11 passes defended and four forced fumbles across his first four NFL seasons after being selected in the third round of the 2014 draft, playing in every game.

The Texans will hope for a return to form by the St. Louis native after he received a lackluster 43.9 grade from Pro Football Focus last season.

Kirksey should provide depth behind Zach Cunningham and Benardrick McKinney at inside linebacker to open the 2021 campaign in Houston.