Players Championship 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Friday

John Raoux/Associated Press

TPC Sawgrass did not treat some of the top golfers in the world kindly during the first round of The Players Championship.

The good news for Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and others sitting at, or right above, par is that there are three days' worth of opportunities left to move up the leaderboard.

Given the difficulty of the course, there should not be many low scores on Friday and 18-hole leader Sergio Garcia could fall back to the pack.

Garcia turned in a seven-under 65 on Thursday, and he was one of two golfers to be lower than five under, but his recent Friday form suggests there will be a new leader through 36 holes.

Even if Garcia plays well again on Friday, he likely will not carry as much value in daily fantasy contests as he did on Thursday.

With that in mind, the Spaniard could be one of the top fades, while Morikawa and others should be worth looks since they have work to do to beat the cut.