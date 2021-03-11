    P.J. Tucker Trade Rumors: Rockets PF 'Frustrated' He Hasn't Moved to Contender

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (17) reacts after a play during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Houston. (Troy Taormina/Pool Photo via AP)
    Troy Taormina/Associated Press

    P.J. Tucker's time with the Houston Rockets is coming to an end. 

    Tim MacMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the forward was a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings and has grown "frustrated" that he has not yet been traded to a team that can compete for a title. 

    "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," head coach Stephen Silas said after the 125-105 loss, per MacMahon. "I was under the assumption that he was going to play tonight and he didn't play. That was disappointing."

    Frankly, a trade makes sense.

    Tucker is on an expiring contract, and his frustration seems to indicate he won't be returning to the Rockets next season. Moving him prior to the deadline will allow a Houston team that has fallen out of contention in the Western Conference to get something in return for him before he potentially leaves anyway.

    He may not be the only one on the move, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on Thursday that Victor Oladipo is "absolutely available" and perhaps even for "cheap."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Tucker, who is averaging 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, is less of a game-changer than Oladipo, but he is a playoff-tested veteran who could fill an important secondary role for a contender.

    He is a physical defensive presence who can guard multiple positions while battling for boards. He is also someone who can extend his game beyond the three-point line and pose as a matchup problem for opposing bigs when he is anchoring the frontcourt in small-ball lineups.

    That is what Tucker did on previous Rockets teams alongside James Harden and Chris Paul, and he surely hopes to do the same for a contender this season.

    Houston has to trade him first.

    Related

      Tucker, Rockets to Part Ways

      Houston HC says P.J. Tucker and the Rockets agreed he will no longer be with the team and are working to find a solution

      Tucker, Rockets to Part Ways
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Tucker, Rockets to Part Ways

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Fox scores 30, Kings hand Rockets 14th straight loss 125-105

      Fox scores 30, Kings hand Rockets 14th straight loss 125-105
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Fox scores 30, Kings hand Rockets 14th straight loss 125-105

      MICHAEL WAGAMAN
      via Chron

      Rockets at Jazz: Lineups, injury reports, and broadcast info for Friday

      Rockets at Jazz: Lineups, injury reports, and broadcast info for Friday
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Rockets at Jazz: Lineups, injury reports, and broadcast info for Friday

      Ben DuBose
      via Rockets Wire

      Kevin Porter Jr. sets career-high with 10 assists in Houston debut

      Kevin Porter Jr. sets career-high with 10 assists in Houston debut
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Kevin Porter Jr. sets career-high with 10 assists in Houston debut

      Ben DuBose
      via Rockets Wire