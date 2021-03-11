49ers' Deebo Samuel Not Worried About Rams After Matthew Stafford Trade

John Cordes/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel isn't worried about the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, even after the acquisition of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.

"I ain't lost to them in two years," he told Deion Sanders and Jamie Dukes on the 21st & Prime podcast (h/t David Bonilla of 49ersWebZone.com). "I ain't lost to the Rams in two years, so it is what it is. They try to do what we do, but they can't do it like we do it, you feel what I'm saying?"

He wasn't exactly complimentary of the Rams offense, either.

"The Rams want to play-action all game," he added. "They ain't dropping back and letting the ball go. They can't do it. They want to play-action, get their little down flats, the little flat routes all game, just let their people run. You ain't gonna win like that."



Samuel's beef with the Rams is nothing new. During the 2020 season, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald claimed he didn't know who Samuel was when asked a question about him after the Niners beat the Rams 24-16 in October.

Samuel had something to say following both that game and the Niners' 23-20 win in November:

He earned the right to chirp. In the two wins, he combined to catch 17 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown.

Those were easily the highlights of Samuel's injury-shortened 2020 campaign that saw him play just seven contests. That was the theme of San Francisco's season, as the team was decimated by injuries on both sides of the ball.

But Samuel believes a healthier San Francisco team will be far more dangerous than the 6-10 version from 2020.

"Me, [George] Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk, out of 1,100 plays, how many plays do you think we played together this past season?" he asked Sanders and Dukes. "One hundred and fifty-six. Me, Kittle, Aiyuk, and Jimmy [Garoppolo], how many plays you think we played out of 1,100? One hundred and twenty-six. Now, you do the math for that."

