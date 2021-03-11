    JuJu Smith-Schuster Hints He Won't Return to Steelers as Free Agent in SI Poll

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 12, 2021
    Alerted 44m ago in the B/R App

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) celebrates after scoring on a 5-yard pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    JuJu Smith-Schuster's recent Instagram activity may hint at his plans for free agency.

    Kaitlin O'Toole of Sports Illustrated posted a poll on Instagram on Thursday, asking whether the star wide receiver would remain in Pittsburgh. Tasked with choosing between "that's a negative" and "I hope so," Smith-Schuster was among the first five to vote that he wouldn't be returning to the team.

    The 24-year-old is "unlikely" to accept a new deal from the Steelers, according to Bob Labriola of Steelers.com, since the team is barely under the salary cap and it would be difficult to present him with an attractive offer. Pittsburgh has just $6.2 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, even after restructuring quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's contract last week.

    Smith-Schuster, who was the team's second-round pick in 2017, totaled 831 yards and nine touchdowns on 97 receptions in 2020, two seasons after earning a Pro Bowl nod with 1,426 yards and seven scores.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      JuJu Unlikely to Sign with PIT

      WR hints he won't return to Steelers as free agent after voting 'that's a negative' in IG poll about if he'll return

      JuJu Unlikely to Sign with PIT
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      JuJu Unlikely to Sign with PIT

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Texans Sign Mark Ingram

      Houston and 3x Pro Bowl RB agree to a one-year deal worth up to $3M (Schefter)

      Texans Sign Mark Ingram
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Texans Sign Mark Ingram

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Could the Steelers and Le’Veon Bell reunite?

      Could the Steelers and Le’Veon Bell reunite?
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Could the Steelers and Le’Veon Bell reunite?

      Michael_Beck
      via Behind the Steel Curtain

      Texans HC: Deshaun Is Our QB

      David Culley says Houston is committed to Watson despite trade rumors: 'There is no contingency plan'

      Texans HC: Deshaun Is Our QB
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Texans HC: Deshaun Is Our QB

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report