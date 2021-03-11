Victor Oladipo Trade Rumors: Rockets G 'Absolutely Available,' Could 'Go Cheap'

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Contenders looking for an impact player at the trade deadline reportedly could have a two-time All-Star for "cheap."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo is "absolutely available" and could "go cheap" (around the 2:35 mark).

Windhorst noted the Indiana University product would be a rental player on an expiring contract. What's more, the 11-23 Rockets don't look like contenders and would likely be motivated to get anything in return for Oladipo as they look toward the future.

Oladipo has already been traded once this season from the Indiana Pacers to the Rockets as part of the four-team deal that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.

He is averaging 20.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting just 39.9 percent from the field. That number is just 38.7 percent during his time with Houston.

There was a time when the 28-year-old was one of the best two-way players in the league as a two-time All-Star who won the NBA's Most Improved Player award as a third-team All-NBA selection in 2017-18. He was also an All-Defensive first-team player that same season while helping the Pacers push the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the playoffs.

However, Oladipo played just 36 games in 2018-19 and 19 games in 2019-20 as injuries forced him off the court.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He is back on the court this season but still looking to rediscover his All-NBA form.

Perhaps another change of scenery will help him do just that, as it appears he may very well be moved prior to the March trade deadline.