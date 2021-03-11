Bucs' Rob Gronkowski Posts FaceTime Call Video Prank with Tom Brady

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

Rob Gronkowski was the latest to get in on a prank call challenge that has floated around the internet for the past month with a FaceTime call to Tom Brady.

Gronk posted a video to Instagram on Thursday that showed him fooling Brady with the "I'm busy right now" prank that swept TikTok and the rest of the internet. The prankster places a FaceTime call to someone, and when they answer, says that they're busy right now and asks to call back later.

The bit previously found its way to the NBA on TNT crew, as Shaq, Adam Sandler and more got involved on Feb. 5.