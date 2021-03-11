    Bucs' Rob Gronkowski Posts FaceTime Call Video Prank with Tom Brady

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 11, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) stands on the sidelines during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
    Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

    Rob Gronkowski was the latest to get in on a prank call challenge that has floated around the internet for the past month with a FaceTime call to Tom Brady.  

    Gronk posted a video to Instagram on Thursday that showed him fooling Brady with the "I'm busy right now" prank that swept TikTok and the rest of the internet. The prankster places a FaceTime call to someone, and when they answer, says that they're busy right now and asks to call back later. 

    The bit previously found its way to the NBA on TNT crew, as Shaq, Adam Sandler and more got involved on Feb. 5. 

