8 Bold Predictions for 2021 NFL Free Agency

I'm not giving up on this trade, even after Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores recently said he's excited to work with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, per the Sun-Sentinel's Omar Kelly. What was Flores supposed to say? And he's not wrong about Tua's potential.

I'm not suggesting the 2020 No. 5 pick can't become a franchise quarterback, and it's far too early to judge him based on an abbreviated, pandemic-impacted rookie season in which he was coming off a major hip injury.

But he didn't perform well, and it remains as likely he'll be a bust as he'll become a success. The Dolphins already know Deshaun Watson is a success, they're loaded with the draft capital that will likely be necessary to compel the Houston Texans to deal their disgruntled star quarterback, and it's possible Watson is the final piece of the puzzle for Miami to become a contender.

So why not upgrade? Players like Watson almost never become available, and the Dolphins are in the best position to make this happen. They can even offer the Texans somewhat of a post-Bill O'Brien cleansing by giving them back the No. 3 overall pick that was originally sent from Houston to Miami in the Laremy Tunsil trade.

It's just too perfect, even if it's extremely bold and admittedly still a stretch. But if it doesn't happen, I'm betting that'll be because the Texans dig in and make Watson decide whether to play there or not at all, not because the Dolphins are too attached to Tua and their draft picks.