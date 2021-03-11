Texans' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Mark Ingram Contract

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Houston Texans reportedly agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with veteran running back Mark Ingram on Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ingram, who spent 2020 in a limited role as the Baltimore Ravens looked largely to J.K. Dobbins on the run, will be a welcome addition to a Texans squad that ranked second-worst in rushing offense last season, with just 91.6 yards per game.

He'll join a group that was led by David Johnson, who will also be back on a deal that he restructured at the start of the month.

Ingram finished his 10th year in the league with a career-low 299 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 72 carries.

Johnson led Houston with 691 yards and six scores on 147 attempts.

Here's a look at what the Texans are working with following the reported Ingram deal:

Texans Depth Chart

QB: DeShaun Watson, AJ McCarron

RB: David Johnson, Mark Ingram

WR: Brandin Cooks, Keke Coutee, Isaiah Coulter, Chad Hansen

TE: Darren Fells, Jordan Akins, Pharaoh Brown, Kahale Warring

LT: Laremy Tunsil

LG: Max Scharping

RG: Zach Fulton, Brent Qvale, Hjalte Froholdt

RT: Roderick Johnson, Charlie Heck

Per Over the Cap, the Texans had $24.7 million in cap space without accounting for Ingram's reported $3 million deal. That ranks them in the upper echelon of NFL teams when it comes to space for 2021, as they still rank 12th in the league even with the $3 million for Ingram.

That's good news for a team that finished 4-12 in 2020. They'll have the opportunity to pursue major upgrades in free agency or attempt to bring back one of their top players in wideout Will Fuller, who is on the market this season.

Fuller was responsible for a career-high 879 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020, his fifth year in the league (all spent with Houston).

The Jacksonville Jaguars ($73.7 million), New York Jets ($69.2 million) and New England Patriots ($68.5 million) have the most room on the payroll heading into the season.