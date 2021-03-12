8 Bold Predictions 1 Month from the NHL Trade Deadline

0 of 8

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The NHL's annual trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. ET on April 12. Trade rumors will start heating up as that date approaches.

The weeks leading up to deadline day usually see an increase in trade activity among NHL clubs. Contenders attempt to bolster their rosters for the playoffs. Those outside the postseason picture tend to trade away pending free agents they don't intend to re-sign for draft picks and prospects.

This shortened season, however, could have an adverse effect upon the trade market.

On March 1, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun suggested this year's deadline could be quieter than normal. The high number of teams with limited salary-cap space, team owners feeling the financial pinch from reduced revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the mandatory 14-day quarantine for players on American teams acquired by Canadian franchises could result in fewer trades.

Nevertheless, there could still be some significant, surprising moves made by deadline day. TSN's latest trade bait list included notable names such as Anaheim Ducks right-winger Rickard Rakell and Buffalo Sabres left-winger Taylor Hall among its potential candidates.

Many of the players considered trade bait could finish the season with their current clubs. As LeBrun suggested, however, it only takes one contender to make a move to get the dominoes dropping.

Here are some bold predictions for this year's NHL trade deadline.