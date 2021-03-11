    Orlando Brown Jr. Trade Rumors: Ravens OT's Camp Has Talked with 6 Teams

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2021
    Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown (78) warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
    Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

    The representation for Baltimore Ravens tackle Orlando Brown reportedly has "ongoing" discussions with six teams about a potential trade. 

    Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the news, noting a new contract is part of the negotiation process with Brown's next team.

    Brown requested a trade from Baltimore so that he could play left tackle. The Ravens have Ronnie Stanley inked to a long-term contract at the position.

        

