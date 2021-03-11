Orlando Brown Jr. Trade Rumors: Ravens OT's Camp Has Talked with 6 Teams

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The representation for Baltimore Ravens tackle Orlando Brown reportedly has "ongoing" discussions with six teams about a potential trade.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the news, noting a new contract is part of the negotiation process with Brown's next team.

Brown requested a trade from Baltimore so that he could play left tackle. The Ravens have Ronnie Stanley inked to a long-term contract at the position.

