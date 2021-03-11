    Dan Kelly Breaks Silence on Throwing Pizza at Fan During Red Sox Game in 2007

    Rob Goldberg

    Boston Red Sox fan Dan Kelly has explained his role in one of the strangest baseball stadium interactions in recent years.

    In a 2007 Red Sox game against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, Kelly threw a slice of pizza at another fan after the target attempted to catch a foul ball.

    He spoke about the incident Thursday on MLB Network's Hot Stove:

    Despite speculation the two might have been friends, Kelly said he didn't know the other person before the game.

    "Not at all. Random event," he said. "We had been bickering for a few innings."

    Kelly told Matt Monagan of MLB.com he had been drinking before the Patriots' Day game but that the other person, Jason Sole, was out of control.

    "It was pretty apparent to the entire section that he was causing a scene," Kelly said. "I'm like, 'Hey, it's friendly Fenway, c'mon, work it out, you guys are having a great time.' He didn't enjoy that, and he was kinda jawing back and forth with us."

    Kelly said Sole demanded a slice of pizza after he brought it back from the concession stand, and Kelly eventually gave him one at full speed.

    Kelly was ejected from the game and left with his wife, but he said he received a standing ovation from the section after the toss.

