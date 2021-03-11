    Joe Burrow 'On Pace' in Recovery from Knee Injury, Says Bengals HC Zac Taylor

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2021
    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is helped getting off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover, Md. Bengals rookie suffered a left knee injury during this play and was carted off the field. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
    Susan Walsh/Associated Press

    The Cincinnati Bengals are optimistic about Joe Burrow's availability for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season as he recovers from a left knee injury that ended his rookie campaign.

    "I know that he's on pace to do all the things that we were hoping he'd do," head coach Zac Taylor said Thursday, per Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

    Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 11, tearing his ACL and MCL, along with other structural issues. He had reconstructive surgery Dec. 2.

    Burrow told reporters in January: "They say it's a nine- to 12-month recovery, and the first game is exactly nine months from my injury. We are on pace to do it right now. There is obviously a long road ahead and there are opportunities for setbacks along the road, but as far as right now, it's looking as good as it could for where I am at in the rehab process."

    There has been no news of any setbacks since then.

    "It looks very positive for the future and for this coming season for Joe," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said earlier this week.

    Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in 2020, showed flashes of elite play during his 10-game rookie season:

    The 24-year-old finished with 2,688 passing yards with 13 passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns with five interceptions. This came after a historic 2019 season at LSU where he threw 60 touchdown passes on his way to a Heisman Trophy and a national championship.

