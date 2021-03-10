    Dana White: Jake Paul 'Isn't a F--king Boxer,' He's a 'F--king YouTube Kid'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2021

    Dana White speaks at a news conference for the UFC 244 mixed martial arts event, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in New York. Jorge Masvidal is scheduled to fight Nate Diaz Saturday, November 2 at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    Dana White doesn't think much of Jake Paul's boxing abilities, and he's willing to back up his opinion with cold hard cash. 

    During an appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, the UFC president said Paul "isn't a f--king boxer" and described him as a "f--king YouTube kid." He went on to bet Tyson and co-host Zab Judah $1 million that Paul will lose to Ben Askren on April 17 (warning: video contains profanity):

    Paul responded on Instagram (warning: link contains profanity) and said he wants to up the ante to $2 million.

    "We wire the money into escrow," Paul wrote. "$4 million total. Winner takes all. My team will be in touch to make a contract. After I knockout Ben, we can set up Jake Paul Vs. Dana White 2021 since you consider yourself a 'Boxer' and me a 'YouTuber.'"

    Paul won his first two professional fights, earning a TKO over YouTuber AnEsonGib last January and knocking out former NBA star Nate Robinson in November.

    Askren, who has 22 career MMA fights under his belt, will undoubtedly pose a stiffer challenge.

