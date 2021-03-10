Kyle Lowry's Agent Denies Raptors Trade Rumors: 'Blatantly Not True'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

To hear Kyle Lowry's agent tell it, the Toronto Raptors point guard has absolutely not been saying he is going to be traded despite reports to the contrary.

Michael Grange of Sportsnet shared Mark Bartelstein's comments:

"It's frustrating from our perspective. A story comes out that Kyle's told everybody he's out. That's just blatantly not true. It's just 1,000 per cent not true. Are there a lot of teams around the NBA that want Kyle? Yeah, who wouldn't want an all-star point guard. There are certainly teams that know that he's in the last year of his deal and this is the time of year where every team is talking to every team about a lot of things, and there's a lot of people that would love to get Kyle Lowry, but his focus right now is on winning for the Toronto Raptors.

"He has clearly not told anybody that he wants out of Toronto. Masai and Bobby and I talk all the time. You can never put anything in concrete in this business, things change, but there is literally nothing to all this chatter about Kyle wanting out or telling his team he wants to go there. That's just not true."

The comments come after The Ringer's Ryen Russillo said Lowry has "been telling everybody for over a month that he is getting traded" during an appearance on latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast (h/t HoopsHype).

Kayla Grey of TSN Sports shared Lowry's social media post saying "the lies people tell in the media are amazing."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Grange reported any Lowry trade this season is "increasingly unlikely," although there have been understandable rumors to this point.

On the one hand, Toronto is 17-19 and does not look the part of a title contender. Keeping the 34-year-old point guard aboard just to make a run at winning something of significance seems unlikely because the Raptors are simply a step behind the legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Lowry is also scheduled for free agency following the season, so Toronto could land something for him in a trade before he potentially leaves for another team.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers are all potential landing spots if a trade does happen. Still, Grange's reporting, as well as comments from both Lowry and Bartelstein, seem to suggest that won't happen.

That means chasing one more playoff spot with the Villanova product, who is averaging 18.0 points, 7.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game, is the likely current path for the Raptors before Lowry's legendary time with the franchise could come to an end during the offseason.