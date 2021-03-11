Bad Bunny, Adidas Announce Partnership; First Sneaker Collab Drops March 17

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Rapper and WWE 24/7 champion Bad Bunny has joined the Adidas family and will debut his new signature sneaker on March 17.

Per an official release, the Adidas Originals Forum Buckle Low with a silhouette design from Bad Bunny dubbed "The First Cafe" will be available to the public next week.

Bad Bunny issued a statement about his new collaboration with the apparel giant:

"I have always loved sneakers since I was a kid. They were the essential detail of the style I wanted and

the look I wanted to have depending on what I was going to do that day. I would go out with my friends

and we would ask each other, what sneakers are you going to wear today? At the same time, we would

talk about those sneakers we dreamt of having one day. It's something that defines you and at the same time it brings people together. Ultimately, it's what accompanies you and adds style as you walk the path you choose to take. Today, it feels great to create my own design with people who I share the same sentiment. It feels amazing knowing that my next steps will be in my own sneakers."

Adidas noted the design is based on the "essential cup of coffee that starts the artist's daily routine." The sneaker features a mix of leather, suede and canvas material, as well as an off-white, gray and white color design.

The sneakers will be available in the United States and Europe through the Confirmed app.

Bad Bunny is an ascending star in the rap world. The Puerto Rican singer's third studio alum El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts on Dec. 12.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In addition to his music career, Bad Bunny has been a recurring character on WWE television since the Royal Rumble. He has been the WWE 24/7 champion since pinning Akira Tozawa on the Feb. 15 episode of Raw.