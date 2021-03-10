XFL, CFL Discussing Collaboration After Seasons Canceled Because of COVID-19

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The Canadian Football League and XFL announced Wednesday they plan to work together for a potential collaboration.

"We look forward to exploring how we might work with one of the most innovative sports brands in the world to grow the game, engage fans in new ways, and reach new audiences," CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a joint statement. "We look forward to seeing what possibilities our discussions might uncover, and to sharing those with our fans as the process unfolds."

Neither side referenced the possibility of a merger, but each confirmed interest in combining their efforts moving forward.

"We are honored and excited to be in discussions with the CFL," XFL president and CEO Jeffrey Pollack said. "It's clear through our early conversations that we share a passion for football, an expansive sense of possibility, and a deep desire to create more opportunity for players and fans across North America and around the world."

Both leagues were forced to cancel their 2020 seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The XFL was five weeks into the season before declaring bankruptcy.

Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital Partners purchased the XFL from Vince McMahon after the league declared bankruptcy in 2020.

Per Seifert, the league paused its planning for the 2022 season.

The CFL is set to return in 2021 and has already announced a league-wide schedule. Preseason games are set to begin on May 23 with the regular season slated to start on June 10.