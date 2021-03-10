    Report: Kwon Alexander to Be Cut by Saints; Saves More Than $13M in Cap Space

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 10, 2021
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    New Orleans Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander (58) in action during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    After the NFL officially set the salary cap for next season, the New Orleans Saints are getting to work trying to clear space by reportedly releasing linebacker Kwon Alexander

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Alexander is expected to be released "in the coming days" to save New Orleans $13 million against the 2021 cap. 

    In a memo from the league to teams obtained by Albert Breer of The MMQB, the salary cap for next season has been set at $182.5 million. 

    New Orleans is currently $47.7 million over the cap before factoring in the savings from Alexander's contract. The Los Angeles Rams are the only other team more than $30 million over the cap. 

    The Saints announced on Tuesday that they were using the franchise tag designation on safety Marcus Williams. He will earn $10.612 million guaranteed in 2021 unless the two sides work out a long-term extension, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

    Per Rapoport, Malcolm Jenkins and Andrus Peat reworked their deals to save the team $9.4 million. Drew Brees renegotiated his contract last month to save the Saints $24 million against the cap. 

    Alexander was acquired by the Saints last November in a midseason trade with the San Francisco 49ers. He appeared in seven games after the deal before tearing his Achilles in Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings. Rapoport noted the 26-year-old is expected back for the start of training camp. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    In six NFL seasons, Alexander has recorded 471 combined tackles and 8.5 sacks in 66 games with three different teams. 

     

    Related

      Saints Continue Contract Restructures with Two More Players

      Saints Continue Contract Restructures with Two More Players
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      Saints Continue Contract Restructures with Two More Players

      Canal Street Chronicles
      via Canal Street Chronicles

      Edelman's Letter to Leonard

      Patriots WR offers to sit down with Meyers Leonard after Heat center used an anti-Semitic slur on a live stream 📸

      Edelman's Letter to Leonard
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Edelman's Letter to Leonard

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      NOLA Cutting Emmanuel Sanders

      Saints moving on from 2x Pro Bowl WR after just one season (Schefter)

      NOLA Cutting Emmanuel Sanders
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NOLA Cutting Emmanuel Sanders

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Gordon's DUI Charges Dismissed

      Melvin Gordon pleads guilty to reckless driving after Denver district attorney dismisses DUI charges

      Gordon's DUI Charges Dismissed
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Gordon's DUI Charges Dismissed

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report