Report: Kwon Alexander to Be Cut by Saints; Saves More Than $13M in Cap Space

After the NFL officially set the salary cap for next season, the New Orleans Saints are getting to work trying to clear space by reportedly releasing linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Alexander is expected to be released "in the coming days" to save New Orleans $13 million against the 2021 cap.

In a memo from the league to teams obtained by Albert Breer of The MMQB, the salary cap for next season has been set at $182.5 million.

New Orleans is currently $47.7 million over the cap before factoring in the savings from Alexander's contract. The Los Angeles Rams are the only other team more than $30 million over the cap.

The Saints announced on Tuesday that they were using the franchise tag designation on safety Marcus Williams. He will earn $10.612 million guaranteed in 2021 unless the two sides work out a long-term extension, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Per Rapoport, Malcolm Jenkins and Andrus Peat reworked their deals to save the team $9.4 million. Drew Brees renegotiated his contract last month to save the Saints $24 million against the cap.

Alexander was acquired by the Saints last November in a midseason trade with the San Francisco 49ers. He appeared in seven games after the deal before tearing his Achilles in Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings. Rapoport noted the 26-year-old is expected back for the start of training camp.

In six NFL seasons, Alexander has recorded 471 combined tackles and 8.5 sacks in 66 games with three different teams.