    'Trade Your Owner' If Mac Jones Is the Next Tom Brady, Says NFL Scout

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2021

    Alabama quarterback Mac Jones watches during warm ups before an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Ohio State, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    An NFL scout isn't buying the comparisons between Alabama's Mac Jones, one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL draft, and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, who captured his seventh Super Bowl title last month in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

    The source told Bob McGinn of The Athletic it's easy to throw Brady's name out there based on raw tools but noted there would be a mad dash to the top of the draft order if teams felt he could replicate the longtime New England Patriots superstar's success.

    "How can anyone compare him to Brady? I wouldn't compare anybody to Tom Brady. Ever," the scout said. "How many guys with similar tools failed? If this guy's the next Brady, trade your next seven first-round picks. Give up your head coach. Trade your owner."

    Jones appears to have the widest range of potential landing spots among the 2021 class' five standout quarterbacks, a group that also includes Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, BYU's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance.

    That's mostly because there isn't a consensus about the Alabama star's trajectory at the next level.

    His numbers with the Crimson Tide were terrific. He completed 74.3 percent of his throws for 6,126 yards with 56 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 30 games across three years. He also led Bama to the national championship in his final college campaign.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The 22-year-old Davey O'Brien Award winner was surrounded by a number of offensive playmakers and supported by a defense filled with numerous future NFL starters, so the question is whether he's an annual Pro Bowl talent or just a solid signal-caller helped by ideal surroundings.

    One scout told McGinn that Jones could become the "steal of the bunch" but others weren't convinced.

    "When I watched him, I said this was A.J. McCarron all over again," a separate scout said. "The offense. The players around him. He's got a slow delivery. He labors in his movements. If he's in rhythm and everything is working for him, he's a machine. I just question everything about his natural talent, his playmaking, his ability to face pressure and make plays."

    Another, after seeing Jones as the Senior Bowl, added: "He stood out in a bad way. He didn't look very strong. He didn't look very athletic. He just didn't look like a starter you want in the NFL."

    Ultimately, it's hard to ignore a title-winning season with 41 touchdowns and just four picks, and it only takes one team falling in love with Jones' skill set to see him coming off the board inside the top 10.

    Trying to predict exactly what type of player he'll be in the NFL is a tricky task, however, but reaching Brady-level success is an extreme long shot for any quarterback in this year's, or any year's, class.

    Related

      NFL Salary Cap Is Set

      Teams have been informed that this season's cap will be $182.5M (Rapoport)

      NFL Salary Cap Is Set
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Salary Cap Is Set

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Every NFL Team’s Cap Space 💰

      The salary cap is officially $182.5M. Here’s what each team has to work with this offseason 📲

      Every NFL Team’s Cap Space 💰
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Every NFL Team’s Cap Space 💰

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      New NFL Mock Draft ✍️

      No. 7 Lions: DeVonta Smith No. 6 Eagles : Zach Wilson Picks 1-5: ???

      See @SOBO55's latest first-round predictions 📲

      New NFL Mock Draft ✍️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      New NFL Mock Draft ✍️

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Worst Landing Spots for Top Free Agents 🛑

      Why these pairings make no sense 📲

      Worst Landing Spots for Top Free Agents 🛑
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Worst Landing Spots for Top Free Agents 🛑

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report