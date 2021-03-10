Players Championship 2021 Predictions: Top Golfers to Watch at Sawgrass

0 of 3

Pheland M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The PGA Tour is returning to TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for the 2021 Players Championship, as a star-studded field will hit the greens when this year's tournament gets underway Thursday. The course has hosted the event on an annual basis since 1982, although last year's tournament was canceled after the first round due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the Players Championship isn't one of the four major tournaments, many of the top-ranked golfers in the world will be participating, so it's sure to be an exciting event. The field includes Dustin Johnson, the No. 1-ranked golfer, Rory McIlroy, who is ranked No. 11 and won the last completed Players Championship in 2019, and more.

Johnson and McIlroy could be at or close to the top of the leaderboard once the four-day tournament concludes Sunday. Or another top golfer could emerge victorious and win the illustrious event.

Here's a look at several golfers to watch this week, along with predictions for how they'll fare.