Players Championship Odds 2021: Vegas Projections for Top Players in Field

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The 2021 Players Championship begins Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, with some of the best golfers in the world chasing one of the most esteemed titles in the sport.

Last year's tournament was canceled after the first round as the sporting world came to a screeching halt because of the coronavirus pandemic. The specter of COVID-19 still looms over this tournament, with former Masters winner Danny Willett withdrawing after contracting the virus. However, the players are back at Sawgrass with the hopes of crowning a new champion for the first time since 2019.

Most of the top names will be participating, though four-time major champion Brooks Koepka withdrew with a knee injury. Who might come out on top?

Let's take a look at some of the betting odds and analyze some of the top favorites for The Players Championship.