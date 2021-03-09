    Video: Notre Dame Beats Wake Forest on Buzzer-Beater in ACC Tournament 1st Round

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 10, 2021

    Notre Dame guard Trey Wertz (2) who sank the game winning shot is swarmed by teammates after their 80-77 win over Wake Forest in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    Gerry Broome/Associated Press

    The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are moving on in the ACC tournament thanks to an epic buzzer-beater from junior guard Trey Wertz from near half court to take down Wake Forest, 80-77, on Tuesday.

    The Fighting Irish entered as the No. 11 seed looking to advance to a second-round matchup with No. 6 North Carolina on Wednesday. At 11-14 (7-11 ACC) on the year, Notre Dame will need to win five games in five days to clinch an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.

    Tuesday's game-winner over No. 14 seed Wake Forest is certainly a positive start.

    There just won't be much time to enjoy the win with a matchup against the Tar Heels at 9 p.m. ET tomorrow.

    Wertz finished the night with 16 points—none bigger than his final three.

