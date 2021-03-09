Video: Notre Dame Beats Wake Forest on Buzzer-Beater in ACC Tournament 1st Round

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are moving on in the ACC tournament thanks to an epic buzzer-beater from junior guard Trey Wertz from near half court to take down Wake Forest, 80-77, on Tuesday.

The Fighting Irish entered as the No. 11 seed looking to advance to a second-round matchup with No. 6 North Carolina on Wednesday. At 11-14 (7-11 ACC) on the year, Notre Dame will need to win five games in five days to clinch an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.

Tuesday's game-winner over No. 14 seed Wake Forest is certainly a positive start.

There just won't be much time to enjoy the win with a matchup against the Tar Heels at 9 p.m. ET tomorrow.

Wertz finished the night with 16 points—none bigger than his final three.