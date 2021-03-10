    Video: Rory McIlroy Discusses Golfers Wearing Red for Tiger Woods Tribute

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 10, 2021

    Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits onto the seventh fairway from the rough along the third fairway during the final round of the Workday Championship golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. McIlroy's tee shot on the seventh hole had landed on the adjacent hole. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Rory McIlroy appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and discussed a number of topics, including honoring Tiger Woods during the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship on Feb. 28.

    McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and other golfers showed support for Woods by wearing a red shirt and black pants, the typical Sunday outfit of the 15-time major winner.

    Woods suffered serious injuries after a single-car crash in Los Angeles on Feb. 23 and is currently recovering. McIlroy told Fallon that he had spoken to Woods and that he is "doing better."

    As for McIlroy, the defending Players Championship winner will be looking to win back-to-back titles at the event beginning Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Related

      PGA Tweaks Boundary at Players Championship After DeChambeau Comments

      PGA Tweaks Boundary at Players Championship After DeChambeau Comments
      Golf logo
      Golf

      PGA Tweaks Boundary at Players Championship After DeChambeau Comments

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      2021 RBC Canadian Open Canceled Amid COVID-19

      2021 RBC Canadian Open Canceled Amid COVID-19
      Golf logo
      Golf

      2021 RBC Canadian Open Canceled Amid COVID-19

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      What Happened to Rickie Fowler?

      What Happened to Rickie Fowler?
      Golf logo
      Golf

      What Happened to Rickie Fowler?

      Bob Harig
      via ESPN.com

      Players Championship 2021 Preview

      The favorites, sleepers and more for this week's tourney

      Players Championship 2021 Preview
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Players Championship 2021 Preview

      Martin Fenn
      via Bleacher Report