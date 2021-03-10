Video: Rory McIlroy Discusses Golfers Wearing Red for Tiger Woods Tribute

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Rory McIlroy appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and discussed a number of topics, including honoring Tiger Woods during the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship on Feb. 28.

McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and other golfers showed support for Woods by wearing a red shirt and black pants, the typical Sunday outfit of the 15-time major winner.

Woods suffered serious injuries after a single-car crash in Los Angeles on Feb. 23 and is currently recovering. McIlroy told Fallon that he had spoken to Woods and that he is "doing better."

As for McIlroy, the defending Players Championship winner will be looking to win back-to-back titles at the event beginning Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.