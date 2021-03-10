Video: Rory McIlroy Discusses Golfers Wearing Red for Tiger Woods Tribute

Video: Rory McIlroy Discusses Golfers Wearing Red for Tiger Woods TributeMarch 10, 2021
Rory McIlroy appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and discussed a number of topics, including honoring Tiger Woods during the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship on Feb. 28.
The Tonight Show @FallonTonight
“Everyone coming out in red and black on Sunday a couple weeks ago was just a very small way to show that we are thinking about him and hopefully we see him back out here again soon.” -@McIlroyRory reflects on fellow athletes wearing red and black for Tiger Woods #FallonTonight https://t.co/7PMceglCNI
McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and other golfers showed support for Woods by wearing a red shirt and black pants, the typical Sunday outfit of the 15-time major winner.
Woods suffered serious injuries after a single-car crash in Los Angeles on Feb. 23 and is currently recovering. McIlroy told Fallon that he had spoken to Woods and that he is "doing better."
As for McIlroy, the defending Players Championship winner will be looking to win back-to-back titles at the event beginning Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
