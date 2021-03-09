Winners and Losers of the 2021 NFL Franchise-Tag Deadline

3 of 10

According to Over The Cap, the Green Bay Packers could have paid star running back Aaron Jones about $11.1 million to return under the franchise tag and about $8.9 million with the transition tag. But it looks as though cap-strapped Green Bay has decided to instead let Jones hit the open market.

It makes sense considering that Jamaal Williams will likely come cheaper and they used a second-round draft pick on AJ Dillon last offseason, but it's also probably good news for Jones.

Running back shelf lives are often very short, and backs can fall off cliffs in this league. Many great ones have peaked well before they experience free agency. But Jones was gently used in his first two seasons, so teams seeking help on the ground could be fired up about a 26-year-old who should have plenty of tread on his tires coming off a Pro Bowl season.

The 2017 fifth-round pick has scored 30 touchdowns the last two seasons, and in 2020 he ranked fifth among qualified backs with a 5.5 yards-per-attempt average.

A cap-rich team with a void in the backfield like the Jets or Miami Dolphins will likely make Jones very rich next week.