Jonnu Smith Reportedly Won't Be Franchise-Tagged by Titans Ahead of Deadline

The Tennessee Titans reportedly did not use the franchise tag on tight end Jonnu Smith ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Smith, one of the top tight ends on the market, will be hitting free agency.

Smith recorded 41 receptions for 448 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020, setting career highs in all three categories.

