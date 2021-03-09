    2021 RBC Canadian Open Canceled amid COVID-19; PGA Tour to Schedule Replacement

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 9, 2021

    Vijay Singh watches his chip shot from the rough on 17 during the Canadian Open golf tournament at the Hamilton Golf and County Club in Ancaster, Ontario, Saturday, July 28, 2012. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Nathan Denette)
    Nathan Denette/Associated Press

    The PGA Tour and Golf Canada announced the cancelation of the 2021 RBC Canadian Open due to logistical challenges related to COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday. This year's event was set to take place at St. George's Golf & Country Club in Etobicoke, Ontario from June 7-13. 

    "Even with an extensive health and safety plan in place, we faced a number of significant logistical challenges that led us to this decision," PGA Tour President Tyler Dennis said in a statement. "While we are disappointed to cancel Canada's National Championship, we are thankful to our partners RBC and Golf Canada—along with our Canadian fans—for their unwavering support and cooperation throughout this process. We look forward to the RBC Canadian Open returning to our schedule next year."

    The Tour will look to schedule a replacement FedExCup event for that week in the United States. 

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

